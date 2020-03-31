(The Center Square) – Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers isn't ready to cut the lights and water to nonessential businesses in the state that have not closed.
"I'd rather talk to them first and convince them to comply," Evers said.
He said his Safer at Home order is based on the science of trying to flatten the curve of the coronavirus.
That there is even a question about such a step is because a Milwaukee alderman is asking for the city of Milwaukee to do just that.
Alderman Khalif Rainey on Monday asked Milwaukee's health commissioner to shut off the utilities to nonessential businesses that are still open.
“I find it incredibly selfish and reckless for any nonessential business to continue to operate during the deadly coronavirus emergency,” Rainey said in a statement.
He is willing to warn businesses first.
“As a city, we need to do everything we can and use every tool at our disposal to stop the spread of the virus, and I believe shutting off the lights and the water to scofflaw businesses is one key option Milwaukee must pursue,” Rainey added.
Milwaukee Health Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik said the idea is "dictator-like" and should only be considered as an absolute last resort.
Evers echoed that sentiment.
"At the end of the day, we're all good people," the governor said.
Evers' Safer at Home order requires a long list of non-essential businesses in the state to stay closed until April 24.