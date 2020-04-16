(The Center Square) – Wisconsin's governor wants to keep the state closed for another month.
Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday extended his Safer at Home order to keep people at home and keep nonessential businesses closed until May 26.
"As I've said all along, we are going to rely on the science and public health experts to guide us through this challenge," Evers said in a statement. "So, as we extend Safer at Home, I need all of you to continue doing the good work you've been doing so we can keep our families, our neighbors, and our communities safe, and get through this storm together.”
The governor's new order allows for some exemptions. Golf courses, arts and craft stores, and some nonessential businesses will be allowed to open or ramp-up their operations.
But most businesses will need to continue curbside or take-out services.
In addition, schools across the state will not reopen this spring.
“A few weeks ago, we had a pretty grim outlook for what COVID-19 could mean for our state, but because of the efforts of all of you, Safer at Home is working," the governor said. "That said, we aren't out of the woods just yet.”
The governor's order is not going over well with Republican lawmakers in Madison.
“The Governor’s actions today cross the boundary from chaotic and arbitrary to lawlessness,” Rep. Shae Sortwell, R-Gibson, said. “State law is clear. The Governor cannot extend his emergency authority beyond 60 days without the consent and approval of the Legislature. Nor can he use a secretary or administrative officer to subvert the legal requirement of legislative approval. The people of Wisconsin elect a Governor to execute the laws, not to disregard the laws and act like a king."
Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, said earlier on Thursday that Evers cannot extend his order past May 10 without legislative approval.
Evers' chief lawyer on Thursday afternoon said they are confident that they have the legal authority to extend their order.
Sortwell said lawmakers will see about that.
"The Governor is not above the law, and must be held accountable," Sortwell said. "The pleasure of serving as the Governor does not come before our laws. The Governor does not have the authority to declare an indefinite emergency, and this despotic action will be fought to the fullest extent in the courts.”