(The Center Square) – Wisconsin is under a public health emergency because of the coronavirus. Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday declared the emergency after doctors confirmed three new cases on Wednesday.
“We have been working aggressively to slow the spread of COVID-19, and this declaration allows us to get the resources we need to continue to be proactive when it comes to protecting Wisconsinites,” Evers said. “It is the latest step in the work our state agencies have been doing around the clock with our health care partners to prepare for the possibility of COVID-19 becoming a global pandemic.”
The emergency declaration opens the door for Wisconsin to tap federal money to help pay for the coronavirus response. It also allows the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to "purchase, store, or distribute appropriate medications, regardless of insurance or other health coverage, as needed."
Evers said the declaration also allows him to mobilize the National Guard.
“This can be a frightening time, but our state has incredible health professionals who are working to contain the spread,” the governor said. “We cannot do this alone, we need all hands on deck to protect the public from COVID-19.”
As of Thursday's announcement, Wisconsin had six total confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Two are from Dane County, two are from Fond du Lac County, and one is from Waukesha County. The first person to get sick in Wisconsin, a person from Dane County, has fully recovered.
DHS said that as of early Thursday, 53 people who have been tested for the virus have been confirmed as not sick.
No one in Wisconsin has died from the coronavirus.
Evers once again said basic hygiene is the best bet to stay healthy.
"People should follow [these] simple steps," the governor's statement added. "Frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water, covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding touching your face, and staying home when sick."
The order also recognizes that the coronavirus has created an "abnormal economic disruption" in the state, and ordered the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection to make sure there is no price gouging.