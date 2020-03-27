(The Center Square) – After weeks of encouraging people to vote early and pushing back on demands to cancel in-person voting, Gov. Tony Evers on Friday asked the Republican-controlled legislature to send every voter in the state an absentee ballot.
"My focus has been and will continue to be ensuring everyone has the opportunity to cast their ballot in the upcoming election. That’s why today I am calling on the Legislature to act to send an absentee ballot to every registered voter in Wisconsin," the governor said on Twitter.
As recently as Wednesday, Evers said he did not think Wisconsin needed to cancel, move or change the April 7 primary election.
He did not explain his change of heart.
"This is not a Republican issue or a Democratic issue – this is an issue of democracy," the governor tweeted. "I don’t care who gets the credit, I just want to make sure that everyone has the chance to vote this April. We don’t have time for politics."
There are four separate lawsuits that seek to either postpone the April election or change how people can vote.
The Wisconsin Election Commission this week extended the deadline for online voter registration. That deadline is now March 30.
Wisconsin's top Republican lawmakers, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, on Wednesday said it is too late to make major changes for the election.
"We're 100,000 ballots into the election right now," Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said earlier this week. "If somebody would have made the case in early March, it might have changed things. But it seems the most reasonable approach right now is to continue with the way it's teed-up right now."
Evers said that shouldn't stand in the way of a compromise.
"I understand that Republican leadership has expressed their support for not delaying the upcoming election, I am hopeful that all of us can agree that everyone should be able to exercise their right to vote," the governor said.