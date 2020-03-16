(The Center Square) – Election Day in Wisconsin is not moving because of the novel coronavirus.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Monday said no one is talking about moving next month's primary election because of the virus.
"What we're trying to do is make sure the people of Wisconsin are safe," Evers told reporters. "If there are ways that we need to make that happen on the day of the election, we will be looking at that. But at this time we are trying to get as many people to vote early or vote absentee."
Voters will go to the polls on April 7.
The Wisconsin Election Commission on Monday echoed the governor's push for absentee voting.
“We want everyone who is eligible and who wants to vote to be able to do so safely,” Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief elections official, said.
Wednesday is the deadline for voters to register to vote by mail or online. After that, voters will have to ask for absentee ballots from their local election office.
"One of the ways to make sure that people's votes are counted is to vote early or vote absentee," Gov. Evers said.
Wolfe and the Election Commission say they're looking at everything that can be done to keep voters and poll workers safe.
“The Commission and WEC staff recognize that this is an evolving situation and will continue to rely on the guidance of public health officials," Wolfe said.
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, over the weekend, asked younger voters to volunteer to work the polls next month. He said that many of the people who currently work the polls are elderly, and are the people that doctors say are most at risk for the coronavirus.
"We will need 1,800 workers. And if a third of them are over the age 70, you can see the challenge that this presents," Barrett said over the weekend.
Some Wisconsin cities will start in-person early voting this week. Others will start their early voting efforts next week.