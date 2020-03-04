FILE - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers

 Scott Bauer / AP

Wisconsin’s newest laws cover everything from elections to having sex with animals. Gov. Tony Evers signed more than 60 new laws Tuesday.

The most headline grabbing law is a new ban on bestiality. In addition to reaffirming that sex with animals is wrong, the new law requires anyone convicted of it to register as a sex offender.

The law was sponsored by Sen Andre Jacque, R-DePere, after a man from his district was caught having sex with a horse. Local prosecutors could only charge him with a misdemeanor. The new law bumps bestiality up to a felony. 

The dozens of other laws run the spectrum in what they apply to.

One targets so-called "porch pirates," individuals who steal delivered packages off of porches. It stiffens penalties based on the number of items stolen.

Other new laws lower the price of a fishing license in the state for youth and the elderly, and allow 12- and 13-years-olds to work as golf caddies.

Gov. Evers also vetoed two proposed laws. They dealt with raffles and sweepstakes.

– The Center Square

Tags

The Center Square Contributor

An industry veteran with two decades of experience in media, Benjamin Yount reports on Illinois and Wisconsin statewide issues for The Center Square.