Wisconsin’s newest laws cover everything from elections to having sex with animals. Gov. Tony Evers signed more than 60 new laws Tuesday.
The most headline grabbing law is a new ban on bestiality. In addition to reaffirming that sex with animals is wrong, the new law requires anyone convicted of it to register as a sex offender.
The law was sponsored by Sen Andre Jacque, R-DePere, after a man from his district was caught having sex with a horse. Local prosecutors could only charge him with a misdemeanor. The new law bumps bestiality up to a felony.
The dozens of other laws run the spectrum in what they apply to.
One targets so-called "porch pirates," individuals who steal delivered packages off of porches. It stiffens penalties based on the number of items stolen.
Other new laws lower the price of a fishing license in the state for youth and the elderly, and allow 12- and 13-years-olds to work as golf caddies.
Gov. Evers also vetoed two proposed laws. They dealt with raffles and sweepstakes.
