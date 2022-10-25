(The Center Square) – Wisconsin is middle of the class in the latest Financial State of the States report.
Truth in Accounting took a look at the total amount owed by every state in the country, and gave each state a grade plus a price tag for what it would cost each state to pay off its bills.
“At the end of the fiscal year 2021, 31 states did not have enough money to pay all of their bills. This means that to balance the budget — as is required by law in 49 states — elected officials have not included the true costs of the government in their budget calculations and have pushed costs onto future taxpayers,” the report noted.
Wisconsin got a C, and TIA said it would cost every taxpayer $400 to pay off the state’s bills.
“Wisconsin’s latest financial report indicated the state’s financial position improved in 2021 due to a great deal of federal aid and dramatic increases in the value of pension system assets. But the state still needed $898.6 million to pay the bills it had accumulated,” the report stated.
Wisconsin’s pension system is much healthier than many other states, including Illinois which the new report says owes $140 billion in pension promises.
But TIA said there are worries about Wisconsin’s pension system.
“Record gains in the stock market in 2021 made funding levels of the state’s pension system appear healthier than in 2020, but much of that improvement is fading. Markets have lost an average of 14% value in 2022,” the report added.
The new report also pointed to a worry about Wisconsin’s retiree health care system.
“While its pension system appeared to be well-funded, Wisconsin had only set aside 56 cents for every dollar of promised retiree health care benefits. If benefits and funding are not changed, future taxpayers will be burdened with paying the under-funded retirement promises,” the authors wrote.
Wisconsin is ranked 22nd in the latest TIA report. Iowa is ranked higher at 11th, and Minnesota is ranked 13th. Wisconsin's other neighbors are ranked much lower. Michigan comes in at 35th on the list, while Illinois is 48th.
The best ranked state according to Truth in Accounting is Alaska. The worst is New Jersey.