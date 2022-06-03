(The Center Square) – Wisconsin gas prices set another record high.
The average prices of a gallon of regular gasoline rose to $4.68 a gallon Friday. That's up 8 cents from the $4.60 average on Thursday. A week ago, the average price was $4.35. A month ago, it was $3.96.
Last year at this time, Wisconsin motorists paid $2.87 a gallon on average. That's a $1.73 increase in the past 12 months.
In Kenosha County, the average price exceeded the $5 mark, according to AAA, settling at $5.03.
Racine, Lawrence, Milwaukee, Osaukee and Washington county have average gas prices just a few cents below $5 a gallon.
The national average on Friday was $4.76.