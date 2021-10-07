(The Center Square) – None of the mayors who received subpoenas as part of the investigation into Wisconsin’s 2020 elections have said they will ignore them.
The mayors of Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Racine, and Kenosha – the so-called Wisconsin Five – on Wednesday criticized the subpoenas from former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Mike Galbeman. But all said they would testify and produce at least some of the documents he’s asking for.
"We’re very very proud of the work we did here in the city of Milwaukee,” Mayor Tom Barrett said. “I am happy to discuss what we did here because I think it was good for democracy, the steps that we took and I thought it was responsible and very transparent."
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the investigation is “corrosive to our democracy,” but she pledged to testify for Galbeman in two weeks.
“Our poll workers and clerk do an incredible job and they should be thanked, not harassed,” Rhodes-Conway said.
Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said his city already won one legal challenge to the 2020 vote.
"To do it again is a colossal waste of time and money for the city of Kenosha,” he said.
Gableman is asking for any and all communication between the mayors in the five cities and the Mark Zuckerberg-funded Center for Tech and Civic Life.
The group spent millions in each of the five cities to help “get out the vote,” but a number of reports suggest that CTCL went much further than that.
Gableman has said he’s not looking to overturn the 2020 election. He’s said he simply wants to find out what happened, and whether anything went wrong.