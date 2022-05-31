(The Center Square) – The $1,500 reward for information about the firebombing at Wisconsin Family Action’s Madison office is coming with a plea and some sharp words for Gov. Tony Evers.
Julaine Appling, president of Wisconsin Family Action, announced the reward Tuesday.
“The FBI is working with local Madison law enforcement to investigate this matter, and after three weeks and despite the admission of Jane’s Revenge, there have been no arrests made or any indication of progress identifying a person(s) of interest,” WFA said in a statement.
No one was hurt when Madison Police say someone tossed two Molotov cocktails into the WFA office on May 8. They also spray painted a message on the side of the building that said “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.”
Appling questioned whether investigators want to solve the case.
“It’s perplexing that Jane’s Revenge has not only taken credit for the fire bombing of our headquarters, but they have also threatened our personal safety and promised to continue this extreme violence to other pro-life organizations across the nation, and three weeks later not even a single person of interest has been named,” Appling added.
She then blasted Gov. Evers and his response on the day of the firebombing.
“We condemn violence and hatred in all forms, including the actions at Wisconsin Family Action in Madison last night. We reject violence against any person for disagreeing with another’s view. Violence is not the way forward. Hurting others is never the answer,” Evers said on Twitter. “We will work against overturning Roe and attacks on reproductive rights by leading with empathy and compassion. We will defend what we believe in with our words and our voices – in the streets, in halls of government, and at the ballot box. In Wisconsin, we must lead by example.”
“Gov. Evers fell extremely short of showing any interest in bringing those responsible to justice and instead exhibited empathy with pro-abortion activists and their emotional reaction to overturning Roe,” Appling explained. “Therefore, we believe it necessary to offer this reward to help move this investigation along.”