(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s emergency managers are waiting for the latest report on the state’s storm damage.
Wisconsin Emergency Management activated its emergency center Wednesday as a line of strong and severe thunderstorms rolled across the state.
The National Weather Service on Wednesday reported two possible tornadoes, one near Tomah in Monroe County and the other near Mauston in Juneau County. Forecast teams were out on Thursday to confirm the storms and document the damage.
Emergency managers said state help has been requested for aerial surveys of storm damage in the Western part of the state.
Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach on Thursday set the stage for possible state help by declaring a state of emergency in his county.
“As our friends and neighbors woke up this morning, many found their homes, properties, and belongings damaged or destroyed due to severe weather storms moving through last night,” Streckenbach said. “Our goal is to ensure that our municipalities, their residents, businesses, and infrastructure can recover safely, and that their lives can return to normal.”
Brown County and nearby Outagamie County saw some of the worst damage from Wednesday’s storms.
Thousands of people in the two counties lost power, and some communities saw dozens or trees and power lines knocked down.
Wisconsin Emergency Management says the storm system brought widespread damage across the state.
“The storms caused damage from Monroe to Marinette counties. Nearly two dozen county and tribal emergency management offices have reported tree, building and other property to the state, along with numerous downed utility lines. A state of emergency has been declared by Monroe County and the Stockbridge-Munsee Nation,” the agency said. “No statewide emergency declaration has been requested.”
Despite all of the storm damage, there are just two reports of any storm-related injuries.