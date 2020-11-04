(The Center Square) – The woman in charge of elections in Wisconsin says she’s not worried about what a recount in the presidential race will mean for the state.
Meagan Wolfe, the administrator at the Wisconsin Elections Commission, on Wednesday said she expects the state’s election system will be vindicated by a recount.
"We have a really good system,” Wolfe told reporters on Wednesday. “If we had a recount again in our state, you’d find that we have a really solid system here and that there’s an incredible paper trail here for every single request, registration and ballot that’s cast."
The unofficial vote count in Wisconsin has Joe Biden up by a little more than 20,000 votes. There was a delay as the small Town of Willow was late to return its vote count. But there are not enough votes in Willow to change the outcome.
Because the race is closer than 1%t, President Trump can request a recount in Wisconsin. He did that on Wednesday. Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said they want to make sure that 20,000 vote lead is real.
“There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results,” Stepien said. “The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so.”
Wolfe said she trusts the vote count in Wisconsin completely.
“There are no dark corners or locked doors in elections,” Wolfe said. “Anybody was free to watch those processes as they unfolded yesterday. Some of those jurisdictions even did things like livestreams. You could watch ballots being counted all day if you wanted to and all night.”
If the race ended as close as a 0.25%, Wisconsin would pay for the recount. If the race is any further apart, President Trump’s campaign will have to pay the millions of dollars it will take to count the ballots again.
There was a recount in Wisconsin in the 2016 presidential race. That recount didn’t change the vote total much, and Trump won the state by about 23,000 votes.
Wisconsin’s vote count will remain unofficial for a while. Local election managers will begin the canvas of their votes next week, and will have to finish that by November 17, so the Wisconsin Elections Commission can officially certify the election. The deadline to certify in Wisconsin is December 1.