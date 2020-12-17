(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s Elections Commission is not letting criticism of the November election slide.
The Commission's Meagan Wolfe on Wednesday said she wants to present the facts about the election, as opposed to letting what she calls misinformation spread.
“We understand that some voters still have questions about how the election was conducted and how the winners were determined,” Wolfe said. “It’s our job to answer those questions with facts and to explain what procedures Wisconsin’s election officials use to follow state election laws.”
Those facts cover 10 questions, ranging from suspicion of Dominion voting machines to Milwaukee’s middle of the night ballot drop.
“Why did Milwaukee County report so many ballots for Democrats in the middle of the night?” the Commission’s Q-and-A asks. “The city of Milwaukee is one of 39 municipalities in Wisconsin which count their voters’ absentee ballots at a central location. This is permitted by state law. Because several municipalities could not finish processing their absentee ballots by the time the polls closed at 8 p.m. on Election Day, there was a delay in reporting those results to county clerks. This was especially true in larger cities including Milwaukee, Green Bay and Kenosha, where final unofficial results were reported after 3 a.m. Wednesday.”
Wolfe said the idea is to put questions and suspicions about the November election to bed.
“We don’t just say trust us. We want to show everyone how elections really work so they can decide for themselves,” Wolfe said. “Election laws are incredibly complicated, and most people are not aware of the mechanics of elections.”
You can find the entire questions and answer list at the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s website.