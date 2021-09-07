(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s election managers are asking the state Supreme Court not to get involved in the coming legal battle over Wisconsin’s new political map. At least not yet.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission last week filed a motion asking the Supreme Court to allow lower courts deal with the map first.
“This Court has long held that original actions are appropriate for legal questions, not complex fact-finding,” the Elections Commission’s filing states. “Yet that is exactly what this case would require.”
There are already two lawsuits dealing with redistricting in Wisconsin. One, from liberal activists voters, asks the federal court to skip the legislature and draw a new map of their own. The other challenges that suit.
Some conservatives in Wisconsin are urging the state Supreme Court to get involved in the legal fight early. WEC’s request would keep the high court out until the very end.
“Evaluating, selecting, and drawing a reconfigured map would require detailed facts, specialized software, and expert analysis,” WEC says in its request. “This Court is not designed to take-on these complicated fact-finding and logistical issues.”
The Republican controlled legislature has the constitutional duty to draw a map. Democratic Governor Tony Evers would have to sign it, however. The Wisconsin Supreme Court has a conservative majority, at least on paper. But many of Wisconsin’s lower courts have more liberal judges.
Lawmakers are beginning the process of drawing the state’s new map. Census figures were finally made available last month. No one is guessing when the map will be finished. Lawmakers are supposed to have a map in place by next spring’s elections, but a final map will almost certainly come after several legal challenges.