(The Center Square) – The November election in Wisconsin is over and done with.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up former President Donald Trump’s challenge to the decision from the Wisconsin Supreme Court that ended Trump’s original legal fight to possibly change the outcome of the election.
The U.S. Supreme Court did not issue a statement explaining its decision not to hear the case.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled in December that Trump’s legal team waited too long to challenge absentee voting and indefinitely confined ballots in the state. Swing Justice Brian Hagedorn said the former president should have challenged the changing rules for people to vote by mail, or away from the polls long before he did.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court didn’t rule on the merits of the former president’s case, rather just the timing and the technicalities.
Trump’s lawyers questioned the sharp increase in both absentee voting and indefinitely confined ballots in the November election. The Wisconsin Elections Commission reported after Election Day that about 250,000 people – a record – cast an indefinitely confined ballot in November, and that 80% showed voter ID within the past four years. That means 20%, or nearly 50,000 ballots came-in without proof of identity.