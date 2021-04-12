(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s Elections Commission is not saying what its decision about voter purges in the state will mean for the next election.
Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe issued a short statement on Friday following the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s Decision, asserting local clerks, and not the WEC, are in charge of cleaning-up their voter lists.
“The Wisconsin Elections Commission has just received the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision and is still analyzing it,” Wolfe said in a very brief statement on Friday. “The Commission may have a comment at a later time.”
The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday ruled against a lawsuit that sought to remove more than 200,000 voters from the state’s election rolls. The voters had either moved, or didn’t vote for years. One state law says the Elections Commission has 30 days to remove those voters from the voting list. The high court ruled that another state law gave the responsibility to manage voter rolls to local election managers.
Rick Esenberg, president of the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, said the court passed the buck with the decision.
“The Court held today that the legislature created a duty and failed to provide an effective way for that duty to be carried out or enforced by voters,” Esenberg said. “We respectfully disagree.”
Esenberg and WILL brought the original lawsuit in the case in November of 2019. The court delayed its ruling until after the November 2020 election.
Liberal groups in Wisconsin, however, are cheering the decision.
“Voting rights are under attack. We are so pleased the Supreme Court has ensured that no legitimately registered voter will unnecessarily be made to register in order to exercise their right to vote,” League of Women Voters of Wisconsin director Debra Cronmiller said.
“We are pleased to see that Wisconsin’s highest court has shut down this attempt to unlawfully purge voters from the rolls,” Fair Elections Center Litigation Director and Senior Counsel Jon Sherman said in a statement.
Esenberg said Wisconsin lawmakers are now going to have to clarify who is in charge of purging voters.
“It is now up to the legislature to fix the law,” Esenberg added.