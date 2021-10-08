(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s special election investigator is slowing down parts of his look into last year’s vote.
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Mike Gableman late Thursday night told some of the mayors of the so-called Wisconsin Five – Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Racine, and Kenosha – that they will not have to sit for interviews in two weeks. Gableman also scaled-back his subpoena requests for documents.
Gableman told Green Bay’s Fox affiliate that he’s reached a deal with the mayors of Madison, Racine, and Kenosha for them to voluntarily turn over election information. Gableman said he will offer the same deal to the mayors in Milwaukee and Green Bay. But for now, those mayors still face a deadline next week to comply with his subpoena.
Gableman has said in the past that he wants answers about what outside groups like the Mark Zuckerberg-funded Center for Tech and Civic Life did during the election last year.
The group spent millions in each of the five cities to help “get out the vote,” but a number of reports suggest that CTCL went much further than that.
Gableman has said he’s not looking to overturn the 2020 election. He’s said he simply wants to find out what happened, and whether anything went wrong.
Gabeman said the mayors of all five cities understand that he may issue more subpoenas in the case, and may call them all for interviews at a later date.