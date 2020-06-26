(The Center Square) – Wisconsin Election Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe said nearly 200,000 eligible but unregistered voters will receive a postcard telling them how to register for the November election.
“Many groups are contacting Wisconsin residents in 2020 about registration and voting,” Administrator Meagan Wolfe said. “Voters can trust that this postcard and other official mailings from the WEC contain accurate, nonpartisan information about how and when they can register and vote in Wisconsin.”
There are 4.5 million people of voting age in Wisconsin. Wolfe said 3.3 million of them are registered to vote. That leaves just over 1.1 million unregistered voters, but the WEC is only mailing 198,656 postcards.
"Some registered voters may inadvertently receive postcards," the Commission said in a statement. "This can happen when a registered voter's record does not match the same person’s DOT [Department of Transportation] data. Registered voters who may receive postcards should not worry that their registration is in jeopardy. These voters may want to visit the MyVote website, call the toll-free number or contact their municipal clerk to check that their information is accurate, and to correct any data errors."
The postcards are different than the letter that all Wisconsin voters are to get this fall that tells them about absentee voting. That letter isn't expected until September. The postcards were sent out this week.
Wolfe said the postcards include a barcode, which will both help the Election Commission track them and test the state's tracking system.
“This will serve as a ‘pilot’ mailing for the use of intelligent mail barcodes, which the WEC is building into the statewide voter system for mailing absentee ballots this fall," Wolfe added. "The barcodes will give us detailed information on undeliverable mailings and other delivery statistics.”
The Election Commission mailed registration postcards in 2016 and 2018. In 2016, the WEC mailed postcards to 1.28 million people. In 2018 that numbers was down to 384,000. This year, Wolfe said, 198,656 are going out.