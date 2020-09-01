(The Center Square) – The Wisconsin Election Commission on Tuesday mailed letters to almost every one of Wisconsin’s 2.6 million registered voters.
The letter explains the options for voting in the Nov. 3 election.
Voting at the polls: You can cast your ballot at your polling place on Election Day, November 3, 2020.
In-person voting by absentee ballot: You can cast an absentee ballot in person before Election Day. Contact your municipal clerk’s office to learn more about your community's in-person absentee voting options, locations, and hours of operation.
Voting absentee ballot by mail: You can request an absentee ballot at myvote.wi.gov. You can also make your request by mail, using the included request form and postage-paid envelope. Your request must be received by the Wisconsin Elections Commission or your municipal clerk no later than 5 p.m. on October 29, 2020.
The letter also walks voters through the process of requesting an absentee ballot, and explains how to get a ballot without the internet.
There is also a reminder about the need for voter ID. Part of the letter asks voters to divulge if they are “indefinitely confined due to age, illness, infirmity, or disability,” and explains how they can get a ballot.
Wisconsin Election Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe said in a note to local election clerks that the letter will likely mean more calls and more work in the short term.
“Will clerks receive more calls because of the mailing? Possibly. But the mailing instructs voters to call the WEC at a toll-free number,” Wolfe said. “Additional staff will be available to handle expected call volume. Callers will be referred to their local clerk only when the law requires it."
Wolfe also tried to calm any fears about voters or ballots getting lost in the system, or creating other problems.
“It is our objective to perform as much processing as possible at our level without adding to your already full workload,” Wolfe said. “The WEC will also provide clerk training about how the processing will work for both WisVote self-providers and for those clerks who are WisVote reliers.”
The Wisconsin Election Commission decided in May to mail almost every voter in the state the letter that explains the process to request an absentee ballot. Commissioners were worried about the November election and the coronavirus. Since May, Wisconsin has seen an explosion in interest in absentee voting.
Wolfe said two weeks ago that more than 800,000 voters in Wisconsin have already requested an absentee ballot. She expects as many as 2 million people to vote absentee this fall.