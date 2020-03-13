(The Center Square) – The coronavirus is changing how some people will vote in Wisconsin's primary next month.
The Wisconsin Election Commission on Friday ordered local election managers to mail absentee ballots to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities instead of sending election workers in person.
“Protecting our most vulnerable voters is paramount,” the Commission's Meagan Wolfel said. “The Commission is taking this action in consultation with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and its pending directive to limit public visits to nursing homes and care facilities.”
Usually, Wisconsin allows election judges and poll watchers to go to care facilities, even going room to room if need be, to help older people vote.
Those car facilities and voters will now be on their own.
The Election Commission also ordered that local clerks can move polling places if need be.
State law says local election managers must decide on polling places 30 days before an election. That deadline has already passed for the April 7th election.
Commissioners say they will help local election officials publicize any of those polling place changes.
The Friday announcement is part of the unprecedented response to the novel coronavirus that has infected more than 1,300 people in the U.S. and killed at least 41.
The Commission will hold two special online meetings for local clerks on Monday to address coronavirus issues. Commissioners say they will continue to provide guidance as the situation develops.
WEC Chair Dean Knudson said the commission may hold more special meetings to address additional public health concerns as they arise.