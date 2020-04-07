(The Center Square) – Wisconsin voters are casting ballots Tuesday, but it will be almost a week before results will be announced.
The Wisconsin Election Commission said returns from the primary election won't be made public until Monday.
"Election night results will not be made available until the 13th," Election Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe said Monday night.
Wolfe said the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that struck down Gov. Tony Evers' order to cancel in-person voting and postpone the election until May did not touch on the governor's other order to keep voting results secret until absentee voting ends.
"It still stands, that prior to the 13th clerks will be able to process ballots," Wolfe said. "In some jurisdictions, they might be able to start taking those out of envelopes and putting them through the tabulators. But they will not create an aggregate results set until the 13th."
Usually, Wisconsin's official vote canvass is due by 4 p.m. on the Friday after the election. That too is now pushed back until April 13.
"Clerks will have to wait until the 13th to create any kind of tally or declaration of winners or losers," Wolfe said.
It is not just official results that will have to wait.
"There will not be any unofficial results released prior to the 13th, barring any additional court action," Wolfe said.