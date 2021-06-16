(The Center Square) – The Wisconsin Elections Commission has mailed nearly 200,000 postcards to voters who have not cast a ballot in years.
“State law requires the Wisconsin Elections Commission to mail notices to registered voters who have not voted in four years,” Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe said. “These voters have 30 days to respond and tell their clerk whether they want to stay on the active voter list.”
Wolfe said 186,900 postcards were put in the mail.
“If we do not hear from them or if their mailing is undeliverable, they will be placed on the inactive list and need to re-register,” Wolfe explained.
Voters who get a postcard have the choice to return the "Keep me Registered" half of the postcard, or to register at a new address.
The postcards are a compromise between election commissioners. Republicans and conservative groups want inactive voters dropped from the state’s voter rolls. Democrats in Madison and liberal groups across the state say that would disenfranchise people.
Wolfe on Tuesday said, again, that no one is going to be dropped.
“This mailing helps municipal clerks to identify individuals who have not voted,” said Wolfe. “It is not designed to remove active voters from the list of registered voters. Often the individuals have moved and have not voted since they moved or updated their registration.”
Wolfe said 3,783,363 people are actively registered to vote in Wisconsin. That’s 83% of the voting-age population