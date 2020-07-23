(The Center Square) – No one in Wisconsin wants a repeat of the problems of the April election.
The Wisconsin Election Commission is asking the state's 1,850 local election managers what they need to successfully handle the August primary.
"We have received inquiries from clerks about the status of supplies and questions about poll worker recruitment and election day staffing," WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe wrote earlier this week.
Wolfe said the commission is working with the Wisconsin National Guard on all three issues.
There is a meeting scheduled Thursday afternoon to speak with local clerks to update them on what has been done, as well as work still in need of completion or implementation.
"Our hope is that counties will be able to assist in collecting needs assessments from their municipalities," Wolfe said. "We acknowledge circumstances might change between now and as we get closer to the August election; however, the state emergency operations center is requesting some preliminary numbers as soon as possible."
Wolfe said Wisconsin has already ordered disinfectant spray, disinfectant hand wipes, paper towels, hand sanitizer, gloves, masks and a million pens for voters to use.
She said that list could grow before August as well.
Voters will head to the polls August 11 to decide primary contests in the race for Congress and the state legislature.