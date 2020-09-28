(The Center Square) – A federal appeals court has issued a stay against an order requiring Wisconsin’s 1,850 local election managers to count absentee ballots delivered as late as six days after Election Day in November.
“The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago has issued its own stay of Judge [William] Conley's decision while it considers appeals,” Wisconsin Election Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe said in a letter to local clerks.
The letter continues: “None of the items identified in the memo should be implemented until clerks hear from the Elections Commission.”
Conley last week ordered local clerks to count ballots that arrive late. Conley noted the coronavirus and an expected flood of absentee ballots will necessitate more time for Wisconsin voters to get their ballots in this November.
The 7th Circuit did not offer any reasons for its stay of Conley’s order. The appeals court simply set his orders aside.
“It is ordered that the district court’s injunction is stayed pending further order of this court,” the court wrote.
The new order continues to leave Wisconsin voters and the state’s local clerks waiting to see what Election Day will bring.
Milwaukee Election Commission Manager Woodall-Vogg this month said she doesn’t expect to have her votes counted on Election Night. She’s hoping to have a vote count by the next day. Other local election clerks have expressed similar worries about getting their votes counted on Election Day.