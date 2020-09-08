(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s local election managers have less than two weeks to receive their ballots, then turn around and mail those ballots to voters.
The Wisconsin Election Commission on Tuesday sent a reminder to all 1,922 election clerks in the state reminding them of the rapidly approaching absentee ballot deadlines.
“If a Military, Temporary Overseas, or Permanent Overseas voter makes a request for an absentee ballot on or before Thursday, September 17, 2020, the municipal clerk MUST send them the requested ballot no later than Thursday, September 17, 2020,” Election Commission administrator Megan Wolfe added the emphasis in her note to the clerks. “If a Military, Temporary Overseas, or Permanent Overseas voter makes a request for an absentee ballot on September 18 or September 19, 2020, the municipal clerk MUST send them the requested ballot no later than Saturday, September 19, 2020.”
The Election Commission is issuing the reminder because time is getting tighter ahead of the November election.
“With over 900,000 active absentee requests currently on file statewide for the November General Election, we understand that it will be a significant challenge to issue ballots in accordance with all deadlines in state law,” Wolfe wrote.
She is also asking Wisconsin’s local election managers to let her know when they get their ballots.
“We ask that counties please report to the WEC when ballots have been distributed to their municipalities. WEC will follow up with counties who have not confirmed. If a county anticipates any issues with meeting the deadline for distribution, we ask that the county please contact WEC as soon as possible and we can work with the county to ensure municipalities have an option to fulfill requests by the deadline.” Wolfe again added the emphasis in her note.
Wolfe said the clock is also ticking to get voters in Wisconsin their absentee ballots. Those are due in the mail by Sept. 17 as well, and Wolfe is warning local clerks not to miss that deadline.
“We understand that clerks have an unprecedented number of active requests on file from regular voters and that it will be difficult, if not impossible, to meet this deadline,” Wolfe wrote. “There will be added attention paid to this deadline for this election and we wanted to provide a reminder that this requirement is not new and that, while little attention has been paid to this requirement in the past, the public interest in this election and the rise in absentee ballot requests may lead to an increase in voter questions regarding this deadline.”