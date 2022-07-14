(The Center Square) – Expect to see more AirBnB and VRBO homes in Wisconsin listed with backyard pools.
The state’s Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection earlier this month dropped a proposed rule that would have treated pools at short term rentals just like public pools after a motion adopted by the Joint Committee for the Review of Administrative Rules.
“After receiving testimony from interest groups, Department staff, and individual property owners, JCRAR adopted a motion to suspend the phrase ‘a tourist rooming house’ in [state administrative code],” DATCP said in a jargon-laden response to lawmakers. “JCRAR also adopted a motion in support of the suspension relating to the applicability of [state law] to remove pools that are located at short-term rentals.”
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, which challenged the new pool regulations, on Thursday said DATCP’s decision is a win for individuals, and a win for common sense.
“It’s encouraging to see DATCP abandon their efforts to impose burdensome red tape on short-term rental owners with pools and hot tubs,” WILL Policy Director, Kyle Koenen, said. “Property owners will now have some well-deserved certainty that they can make a living without the heavy hand of government impeding their ability to do so.”
A number of homeowners who listed their homes on short term rental websites said they lost a season because of the confusion over the rule that now won’t be put into place.
Homeowner Kelly Smith told lawmakers back in April that she lost $30,000 because people declined to rent her house because they couldn’t use her pool.
“Renters are easily able to see our pool and are usually mystified and upset when I tell them they aren’t allowed to use it,” Smith said.