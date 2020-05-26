(The Center Square) – The Department of Motor Vehicles says there is no need for a quarter-million Wisconsin drivers to wait in line for a new drivers' license.
The Department of Transportation, which operates the DMV, reported on Friday 250,000 drivers in the state are eligible to renew their license online.
“Renewing online is an important option for those who prefer to minimize public interaction at this time,” Wisconsin DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said.
The DMV announced its online renewal option earlier this month as a way to limit the number of people in DMV offices during the coronavirus outbreak.
Not every driver will be eligible for the online option. New drivers who are under 18 and drivers who are older than 65 must get their licenses in-person. Anyone who has had a change in their driver's status must also go to a DMV office.
Boardman said the DMV is looking at a backlog of 800,000 people whose drivers' licenses have expired since March 12. The state is giving all of those drivers until July 25 to renew their licenses. Older drivers, people who are 60 or older, have until September 24.
You can find all of the information you need to renew your divers' license online here.
The state's $34 renewal fee applies online just as it does in the actual DMV office.