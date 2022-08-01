(The Center Square) – The largest portion of Wisconsin’s first round of opioid settlement money is going to go to two or three new buildings.
The state’s Department of Health Services on Monday sent its Opioid Settlement Proposal to the legislature’s Joint Finance Committee.
“DHS proposes to invest settlement funds in a variety of strategies that will support data collection and surveillance, prevention, harm reduction, treatment, recovery, capital projects, and funding for tribal nations,” DHS wrote in its report.
Capital projects and Wisconsin’s tribes are in line for $17 million of the $31 million coming to the state as part of the first wave of opioid settlement money.
The rest will be split between buying Narcan and fentanyl test strips ($5 million), teaching school kids about the dangers of opioids ($2 million), funding treatment ($3.5 million), and paying for opioid recovery ($2 million.)
The department's focus on capital plans, however, isn’t spelled out.
“In order to continue increasing access to services throughout the state, there is a need for both new and updated facilities across Wisconsin,” the proposal states. “DHS will allocate $11 million in settlement funds to support capital projects that will expand prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery services statewide. DHS intends to award 2-3 grants through a one-time funding opportunity. The competitive grant process will be based on demonstrated need, the expected number of people that will be served annually, demographics to be served, project readiness and anticipated completion date, and the scope of service to be provided.”
The $11 million for new facilities, and the $6 million for tribal nations dwarfs the $3.5 million to be spent statewide on treatment, even though DHS admits the state’s opioid problem is as bad as ever.
“The opioid epidemic in Wisconsin has followed national trends: starting with opioid prescriptions, shifting to heroin, and currently driven by synthetic opioids,” DHS noted. “In recent years, there has been a rise in overdose deaths where other drugs in addition to opioids are present. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to record-setting numbers of overdose deaths.”
Wisconsin is set to receive another $25 million from the national opioid settlement, as well as a share of the recently announced $4.2 billion settlement with Teva Pharmaceuticals.
DHS is not saying where any of that money will go, but cities, counties, and other local governments in Wisconsin are due to get their share of the opioid settlement in that next round of funding.