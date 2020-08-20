(The Center Square) – Wisconsin's public health managers are making two things clear as kids get ready to go back to school on Sept. 1.
One, there will be coronavirus outbreaks in local schools and at UW campuses.
Two, there are no plans to test most public school students in the state of Wisconsin.
"We can expect that there will be school outbreaks," Stephanie Smiley, Division of Public Health interim administrator, said Wednesday. "We already have pretty high community transmission."
Smiley said most of the guidance from the Department of Health Services about the coronavirus and going back to school applies to K-12 schools. But she said the state has the same expectation for outbreaks in the UW System.
"Certainly any type of environment where people are gathering, we anticipate seeing outbreaks," Smiley said.
DHS is leaving it up to local health departments and local schools when to close classrooms or entire school buildings if there are outbreaks.
DHS's Traci DeSalvo said there is no one size fits all rule, because each school district will be making decisions based on their own local testing. There will be no statewide push.
"We would not recommend testing large swaths of students because it's not something we have the capacity to do and may not result in actionable public health activity," DeSalvo said.
Kids across Wisconsin are due back in elementary and high schools on Sept. 1, though some districts – including in Madison and Milwaukee – have opted to start the year with remote learning.
Students will start to arrive on UW campuses next week.
UW Students are being warned about partying when they get back. The university sent out a reminder on Wednesday that gatherings of more than 10 people inside, or 25 people outside are against the rules according to UW's Smart Restart plan. UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said there will be consequences for students who break those rules. Though she didn't specify what those consequences would be.