(The Center Square) – The first big Hollywood fundraiser for Democrats in Wisconsin brought in millions of dollars.
The Democratic Party of Wisconsin on Thursday said last Sunday's broadcast of the "Princess Bride" cast reunion netted the party more than $4 million.
The event saw cast members of the movie sit down and tell stories while asking people to register and vote in Wisconsin.
The news of the $4 million haul comes as Wisconsin Democrats get ready for another cast Q&A Thursday night.
Some of the members of NBC’s Parks and Rec will get together Thursday night for a livestreamed event. It is also an attempt to get Wisconsin Democrats registered and vote.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers took to Twitter Thursday to preview the event.
“Holy Mackerel! Folks, I’m so excited to see one of my favorite shows is here to help out @WisDems! #ParksandRecReunion,” the governor said on his Twitter account.
The Parks and Rec reunion will occur on the same night President Donald Trump is campaigning in Mosinee. Vice President Mike Pence appeared in Janesville on Monday.
Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have not been to Wisconsin since their trips to Kenosha earlier this month following Jacob Blake’s shooting in August.