(The Center Square) – Democrats in Wisconsin are celebrating after a strong turnout – and a strong showing – in last week's election.
The biggest race on the ballot, the race for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, went to liberal Dane County Judge Jill Karofsky.
“Although we were successful in this race, the circumstances under which this election was conducted were simply unacceptable, and raise serious concerns for the future of our democracy," Karofsky said after the results were reported. "Nobody in this state or in this country should have been forced to choose between their safety and participating in an election. Too many were unable to have their voices heard because they didn’t feel safe leaving their home or their absentee ballots weren’t counted."
Karofsky defeated incumbent Justice Dan Kelly by more than 162,000 votes. She will serve on the court for the next 10 years.
Democrats also won the races for Milwaukee mayor and Milwaukee County executive.
The race for county executive may be headed to a recount. As of the count late Monday night, Rep. David Crowley, D-Milwaukee, had a 1,039 vote lead. Sen Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, said he is weighing his options.
"Don't let anyone tell you otherwise: this race is far from over," Larson said in a statement.
Crowley said last week's election is a milestone. If the results hold, Crowley would be the first African American to lead Milwaukee County.
But the biggest victory for Democrats may be with local schools.
Voters overwhelmingly approved an $87 million tax increase for local schools. Voters in Racine seem to have approved a $1 billion tax increase for their schools.
As of the last count, the Racine tax question passed by just five votes.
Marsy's Law, the state constitutional amendment to expand the rights for crime victims, easily passed.
“This is a tremendous victory for crime victims in Wisconsin and yet another resounding victory for crime victims everywhere in our goal of enacting Marsy’s Law nationwide,” Dr. Henry Nicholas, founder of Marsy’s Law for All, said.
Wisconsin joins Pennsylvania, Nevada, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Ohio, California, Illinois, North Dakota, and South Dakota in passing Marsy’s Law.
Unsurprisingly, Joe Biden won Wisconsin's Democratic presidential primary. Biden took 63 percent of the Democratic vote compared to Bernie Sanders' 32 percent.