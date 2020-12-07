(The Center Square) – Democrats at the Wisconsin Capitol are already voicing opposition to hearings into the November election, and the hearings haven’t even started yet.
Three Democratic state lawmakers, Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa, D-Milwaukee, Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, and Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, wrote an open letter that said the hearings are nothing more than politics.
“When the Speaker first floated his idea for this sham hearing almost one month ago, it was irresponsible, unnecessary, and unfounded," the three wrote. “Now that the results have been scrutinized and confirmed again and again, this cynical attempt to undermine the will of the people is shameful.”
Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, called for the hearings last week in order to answer questions about the November election, and settle accusations of voter fraud or election malfeasances in Wisconsin.
“With numerous concerns brought forward, we will proceed with the election investigation,” Vos said last week. “We must ensure that every legal vote was counted and begin working to eliminate questionable practices that undermine the integrity of the vote.”
The Democrats say the election in Wisconsin is over, and has been settled.
“After unofficial results, county canvasses, county recounts, and tabulation audits have all shown that Wisconsin election officials acted with integrity and dedication at every step of the election process, Speaker Vos is now questioning the ethics of our public servants,” the lawmakers said.
They added that other hearings in other states have failed to show enough verifiable voter fraud claims to change the election outcome.
“If hearings around the country are any indication, the upcoming hearing on state election procedures will be a forum for debunked conspiracies and outright lies,” the Democrats wrote. “It is beyond time for the Speaker and his party to accept that President Trump lost Wisconsin and lost the Presidential election. Their attempts to cast doubt on that legal result are serving only to further undermine our democratic institutions. Election officials in Wisconsin have demonstrated time and time again that they acted legally and ethically when administering this election.”
The first hearing before the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections is scheduled for Friday morning at the Capitol. There is no word yet on who will testify or what lawmakers will ask state and local election managers to bring to the hearings.