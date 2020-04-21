(The Center Square) – Democrats in Wisconsin aren't optimistic they'll win the Wisconsin legislature in November. In fact, their latest campaign push is aimed at not losing too much.
The Wisconsin Democratic Party on Tuesday launched the Save the Veto initiative. The aim is to prevent Republicans from winning a two-thirds super majority, which would allow them to override any gubernatorial veto.
“From Medicaid expansion to nonpartisan redistricting to two-thirds funding for our public schools, Republicans in the legislature have time and again ignored a majority of people in our state who want access to affordable healthcare, fair elections, and good public schools," Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement. "Protecting the veto ensures that no branch of government goes unchecked and that the will of the people will always be the law of the land in Wisconsin.”
Republicans have a commanding 63-36 majority in the State Assembly, and a narrow 19-14 majority in the State Senate. That gives Republicans control over not just the legislature, but the budget making process. A Republican majority in the legislature would also give them a larger say in drawing a new political map next year.
Much of the focus on Save the Veto is aimed at trying to peel that power away from Republicans.
“Legislative Republicans will stop at nothing to shore up power for themselves,” Assembly Democratic Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, said. “With redistricting on the line in 2021, there’s never been a more important time to invest in state legislative races. The stakes are too high not to.”
One reason why Democrats are pushing so hard not to lose ground is that a number of Democratic lawmakers in Madison are retiring.
State Sen. Fred Risser, D-Madison, who is the country's longest-serving lawmaker, announced his retirement in March. He joins fellow Democrats Rep. Chris Taylor, Madison; Sen. Dave Hansen, Green Bay; Rep. Debra Kolste, Janesville; Sen. Mark Miller, Monona; and Sen. Jennifer Shilling, La Crosse, in retiring or deciding not to run again this fall.
Shilling resigned her leadership post as Senate Minority Leader Tuesday, the same day she added her statement to the Save the Veto news release.
“It is absolutely essential that we’re able to build on the progress we’ve made under Gov. Evers in the years to come,” Shilling said in the statement.
Evers' election in 2018 was the first time a Democrat took the governor's office since 2011, when Jim Doyle left office.