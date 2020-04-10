(The Center Square) – A group of Democratic lawmakers has introduced legislation that would require that remaining elections in 2020 in Wisconsin be vote-by-mail only.
“We cannot allow the confusion and fear that surrounded the 2020 spring election to happen again,” state Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, said. “Deciding now to move our elections to vote by mail for the rest of the year will give state and local officials time to plan and execute a safe, smooth and secure election."
The top Democrat in the State Assembly, Rep Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, said Tuesday's election was a "tragedy," and said that he doesn't want to see it repeated.
"Forcing people to make the impossible choice between risking their health and exercising their right to vote is one of the most cynical things I’ve seen during my time in public service,” Hintz stated. “During this public health crisis, it is important that we preserve and protect the fundamentals of our democracy. We need to act urgently to maximize voter accessibility. Moving to a Vote by Mail system will protect our democracy and keep Wisconsinites safe.”
The Democratic proposal, LRB-5972, would apply to the May 12 special election for Congress in the Northwoods and the general election statewide.
There is little chance that the proposal will become law.
The Republican-controlled legislature has wrapped up most business for the rest of the year. There are also lingering questions about voting by mail during this week's election.
On Thursday, both of Wisconsin's U.S. senators asked the Post Office's Inspector General to open an investigation into the "failures" of delivering absentee ballots.
The Wisconsin Election Commission has also asked the post office for answers about three bins of ballots from Appleton and Oshkosh that were found in a postal processing center after Election Day.
There is no word from the post office as to what happened in Appleton and Oshkosh, or with other communities that saw ballots that were never delivered or sent back.
Results of Tuesday's election are scheduled to be announced Monday.