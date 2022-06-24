(The Center Square) – The reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade and the end of abortion in Wisconsin is clear and split by political party.
Wisconsin is one of nearly two dozen states where abortion is now illegal because Roe is no more as a result of its decision in the case, Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization.
Republican leaders at the Wisconsin Capitol celebrated the 6-3 SCOTUS decision.
“This is a massive victory for the sanctity of life in our Nation,” Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said. “The Supreme Court’s long-awaited decision restores lawmaking authority to the states and finally gives Wisconsin voters a voice in how they want to protect the most vulnerable.”
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said “Safeguarding the lives of unborn children shouldn’t be controversial. Today’s decision reaffirms their lives are precious and worthy of protection.”
He also urged abortion rights supporters to “remain peaceful.”
Democrats in Wisconsin on Friday expressed disappointment with SCOTUS's determination.
“This is an unfathomably grim day for our state and our country. I am heartbroken – for the millions of Wisconsinites and Americans the U.S. Supreme Court has abandoned,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement.
“I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again today: I will never stop fighting to make sure that every single Wisconsinite has the right to consult their family, their faith, and their doctor to make the reproductive healthcare decision that is right for them, and without interference from politicians or members of the Supreme Court,” Evers added.
Democratic lawmakers echoed the governor.
Assembly Minority Leader Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, used the Dobbs decision to criticize Vos and LeMahieu over the week’s gavel-and-go special session on abortion.
“We had an opportunity to protect Wisconsinites’ access to abortion, but legislative Republicans ignored the call and the will of the people of Wisconsin,” she said. “Republicans’ unwillingness to act is inexcusable, and they will be directly responsible for the negative outcomes of this decision.”
Wisconsin’s abortion law dates back to 1849 and bans all abortions in the state.
The state’s Democratic Attorney General, Josh Kaul, has promised not to enforce that law. On Thursday Gov. Evers said he expected Kaul to challenge the law in court.
Planned Parenthood in Wisconsin announced last week that it would end all abortion services as soon as Roe was overturned.