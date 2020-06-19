(The Center Square) – Democrats and activists in Wisconsin are celebrating the U.S. Supreme Court decision that preserves the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration program.
Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chairman Ben Wikler on Thursday said the decision is a "win-win."
“Today’s Supreme Court decision is a victory for the more than six thousand Wisconsinites who are protected by DACA and all of us who cherish them as our fellow citizens," Wikler said in a statement. "We’re grateful for the thousands of DREAMers who have organized and fought for a more inclusive America and paved the way for this decision. Justice won today, but there is no doubt that Trump will continue his xenophobic and racist attacks against the immigrant community."
Activist groups in Wisconsin echoed that sentiment.
ACLU of Wisconsin Executive Director Chris Ott said the goal after the court's ruling needs to be stability.
"The Trump administration’s effort to eliminate DACA has always been motivated by politics, not based on the Constitution," Ott said. "While DACA remains intact for now, our leaders must do more to protect immigrants by reforming the immigration system, refusing to work with ICE," referring to the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, "and creating a meaningful pathway to citizenship for undocumented individuals.”
Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa, D-Milwaukee, also dinged the president with her reaction to the ruling.
“Despite the positive contributions to our state and nation, DACA Dreamers have lived in fear for the last three years. The Trump administration has targeted this program as part of a bigoted and xenophobic political strategy to vilify all immigrants. Today is a victory for DACA recipients and for our country," Zamparia said. “Of course, while any victory for immigrant rights should be celebrated, we can and must do more."
Zamparia said there needs to be a comprehensive immigration package approved in Washington.
President Donald Trump Took to Twitter Thursday to say he is looking for a legal path forward to deal with DACA and the question of immigration.