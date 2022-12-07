(The Center Square) – The Assembly side of Wisconsn’s powerful budget-writing Joint Finance Committee is set.
Assembly Minority Leader Greta Nuebauer on Monday named Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, and Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, to the panel.
Goyke has served on the committee for years. McGuire is new. He replaces Rep. Beth Meyers, D-Bayfield, who decided not to run for reelection.
McGuire called the appointment an honor.
“As we head into this next session, Wisconsin has the largest budget surplus in our state’s history,” McGuire said. “It is incredibly important that those taxpayer dollars are reinvested into Main Street: the working families and small businesses that make our state strong.”
Republicans in the Assembly put their half of the committee in place on Monday.
Republicans have majorities in both the Assembly and the Senate, and will have a majority on the JFC as well.
Neither Republicans nor Democrats in the state Senate have named any of their members yet.