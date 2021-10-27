(The Center Square) – The people who make cheese and milk in Wisconsin are thrilled that state government is stepping in to send their products around the world.
The State Assembly on Tuesday approved Assembly Bill 314 which will spend $5 million over the next five years to increase Wisconsin’s agricultural exports by 25%. Half of that money is earmarked for dairy products alone.
Dairy Business Association President Amy Penterman said Wisconsin only exports about 3% of its $105 billion in agricultural products each year. Taking that up to 25%, she said, will be a big economic boon.
“It is an investment not only in our dairy farmers and processors but our rural communities as well,” Penterman said.
The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association is most interested in increasing exports.
Cheese is a growth-market, and WCMA Executive Director John Umhoefer said Wisconsin cheesemakers are ready to meet the demand.
“This targeted investment will provide dairy processors with the support they need to navigate the logistics of export endeavors and grow their global customer base, building a stronger, more stable dairy industry,” Umhoefer said.
Wisconsin is the second largest milk producer in the United States. Only California produces more.
The Dairy Business Association says the state’s dairy industry is worth $45.6 billion a year, which makes it 7% of Wisconsin’s total economy.
Of the $3.3 billion in agricultural exports from Wisconsin, dairy, eggs, and honey make up just $263 million.
The export plan passed unanimously in the Assembly, it now heads for a vote in the Wisconsin Senate, then to Gov. Evers’ desk.