(The Center Square) – The first of Wisconsin's new judges are going to smaller communities in western and northern parts of the state.
The state's court manager said four of the 12 new judges created by a new state law will go to Calumet, Dunn, Jackson, and Marathon counties.
“This is the beginning of the process established by the Legislature that will help the court system address judicial need during the next three years," Director of State Courts Randy R. Koschnick said.
Lawmakers approved and Gov. Tony Evers signed a law to add judges across the state. These four are the first of what will be a couple of rounds of new courtrooms.
“This approach not only makes sense for the court system, but also for the efficiency of operations of the justice system as a whole,” Koschnick said.
Rep. Ron Tusler, R-Harrison, represents Calumet County. He said judges and law enforcement officials are happy to have a new judge.
“With the second highest population growth in Wisconsin, Calumet County has desperately needed a second judge for years. Other counties across Wisconsin with a smaller population already have numerous circuit court branches, but until today, Calumet County only had one," Tusler said. "This announcement will align Calumet County with other counties throughout Wisconsin and help ease caseload backlogs in Calumet County."
The naming of the next four counties to get judges will come after November. Those judges will be assigned in 2021, 2022 and 2023.