(The Center Square) – Two Wisconsin counties are taking vastly different approaches to their next step in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dane County's executive, Joe Parisi, extended his emergency order until July 16.
“For however long COVID-19 threatens the well-being and safety of our citizens, science will guide our decision making in Dane County," Parisi said Tuesday. "Right now, that science says we need to prepare for potential waves of illness and remain vigilant and ready in our preparedness and response.”
Parisi said the coronavirus will be something the county has to deal with for '"months to come."
The Dane County emergency order deals mainly with county resources and the county's response to the virus. It is not hand-in-hand with Gov. Tony Evers' safer-at-home order that has most businesses in the state closed and most people in the state ordered to stay home.
While Dane County is preparing to stay on an emergency coronavirus footing for the next few months, one small western Wisconsin county wants to reopen as soon as possible.
Polk County, in the northwestern corner of the state, on Tuesday wrote an open letter to Evers, asking him to lift the safer-at-home order there.
"Often we northerners joke that state leadership in Madison often ignore the part of Wisconsin that is north of Highway 29, but this time, it is no laughing matter," County Board Chairman Chris Nelson wrote. "While I can appreciate the enormity and complexity of what you face trying to keep Wisconsin safe, treating our region in the same manner as Madison and Milwaukee is doing more harm than good."
Nelson pointed out Polk County has had only four confirmed COVID-19 cases since mid-March, and no deaths.
"Doesn't it make sense to allow counties or regions of this state that have not been impacted by COVID-19 to the same extent as other areas to determine for themselves how to safely reopen, with the guidance from both public and private health care experts?," Nelson asked the governor. "We have rural outdoor dining establishments that could easily employ strict physical distancing, PPE and sanitation measures that would maintain the spirit and the intent of the safer-at-home orders while allowing these small businesses to survive."
Nelson said businesses in his small community, and other small communities across the state, are suffering needlessly.
"It is time we all recognize that all businesses are essential and that if a business can open safely, they should be able to do so," Nelson wrote. "Please consider allowing local officials to decide for themselves, either on a county or regional basis, how to safely and methodically reopen business while still maintaining the safety of their staff and their customers."