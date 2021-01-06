(The Center Square) – At least two members of the Wisconsin legislature say Wednesday’s chaos at the U.S. Capitol is not something you see in America.
Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher on Wednesday afternoon released a video on Twitter from his office in Washington, D.C., calling out both the protesters who stormed the Capitol and the Republicans who he blames for the violence.
“This is banana republic crap that we are watching right now,” Gallagher said. “This is the cost of countenancing an effort by Congress to overturn the election, and telling thousands of people that there is a legitimate shot at overturning the election today.”
Gallagher is one of Wisconsin’s Republicans who does not support the objections to the Electoral College results or the objections to Wisconsin’s election outcome.
Democratic Congressman Mark Pocan also released a Twitter video from his office Wednesday. He wasn’t inside the Capitol, but shared Gallagher’s outrage at the protesters who stormed the building.
“It’s a sad day for America when the president is inciting domestic terrorism and acting so incredibly irresponsibly because he is unhappy that he didn’t win the election,” Pocan said.
Gallagher echoed the sentiment. He said President Trump started the chaos, and only he can end it.
“Mr. President, you have got to stop this. You are the only person who can Call. This. Off,” Gallagher said. “The election is over. Call it off. This is bigger than you, this is bigger than any member of Congress. This is about the United States of America.”
Wisconsin’s Republican U.S. Senator, Ron Johnson, who has been one of the most vocal critics of the November election and a leader in the fight to oppose the election results said Wednesday that storming the Capitol is not an acceptable protest.
He asked for calm on Twitter.
“Please, if you are in or around the Capitol, respect law enforcement and peacefully disperse,” Johnson tweeted. “The Capitol Police have acted with incredible professionalism. I sincerely thank them for their service and condemn all lawless activity.”