(The Center Square) – One of Wisconsin’s Republican congressmen says the response, so far, from the Biden Administration to Vladimir Putin's build-up to Russia's invasion of Ukraine is not nearly enough.
Congressman Mike Gallagher on Wednesday criticized Biden’s sanction strategy during an appearance on Fox News.
“The Biden administration is testing the theory that in a gunfight, they can prevail with sanctions and sternly worded statements,” Galllagher said Wednesday. “I don’t think that’s going to be sufficient to deter Vladimir Putin.”
Gallagher, who sits on the House Armed Services Committee, said the United States must be much tougher.
Gallagher wants to focus on working with our NATO allies to make sure there is a sufficient deterrent to Putin.
“This is a wake-up call for NATO because we are not doing enough to modernize NATO. It goes beyond forcing NATO members to meet their commitment to spend 2% of GDP on defense,” Gallagher added during his Fox appearance. “We need to stop thinking in terms of inputs and start thinking in terms of outputs.”
Gallagher said, if need be, the United States needs to deploy intermediate-range ballistic missiles to get Putin's attention.
Early Thursday, Gallagher added to his statements.
“Vladimir Putin is a KGB thug who understands no language except force. He has brought war to Europe because he believes he will secure a quick and decisive victory. Our task is to ensure that he is disappointed,” Gallagher said Thursday morning. “The president must change course, or our deterrent posture will continue to collapse, chaos will continue to spread, and eventually no one will trust America’s promises or fear America’s power.”