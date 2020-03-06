The number of people tested for the coronavirus in Wisconsin is up. But so too is the number of people who have been confirmed as not sick.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Thursday announced 14 new pending tests. The state also announced that all five of the previously pending tests came back negative.
To date, just one of the 39 people tested for the coronavirus in Wisconsin has gotten sick. And that person has recovered.
The confirmed case of coronavirus was in Dane County, and that person had gotten sick after traveling. Health Services managers are not saying where the possible cases have come from.
Gov. Tony Evers and DHS Secretary designee Andrea Palm have said for weeks that while there is one confirmed case of coronavirus, the risk to the general public is very low.