(The Center Square) – How Wisconsin's local authorities plan to enforce the state's ban on crowds of more than 10 people depends in large part on where you live.
Gov. Tony Evers this week ordered bars, malls, churches, gyms, stadiums and several other places closed. Evers also put a limit on crowd size, closed schools across the state, and ordered restaurants to close their dining rooms.
He said it is up to local authorities to enforce the rules. How those local authorities plan to do that varies.
In Madison, the city's and county's public health department has created a website where people can report their neighbors to the authorities if they break the rules.
The Report a Mass Gathering page gives people the option to inform on a restaurant or bar, a family, a church, a gym, a movie theater, or anyone else who is breaking the rules.
Winnebago County has a similar portal for people who want to report their neighbors.
Wisconsin's Department of Health Services does not have any option to inform on anyone. Instead, DHS' coronavirus information is focused on what people can do to keep themselves safe.
In western Wisconsin, Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said his deputies are going to use common sense.
"Based on the totality of the circumstances, what we do and don't do will be taken into consideration based on what's happening," the sheriff told a local TV station.
Kowalczyk said people and businesses will get one warning. After that he said there could be consequences.
Evers took to Twitter Thursday to offer people a hotline where they can speak with someone.
"While it is important to stay informed with the latest news regarding COVID-19, it can also cause a lot of fear, stress, and anxiety," the governor tweeted. "If you need to talk, support is available."