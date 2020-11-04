(The Center Square) – The race for U.S. president in Wisconsin has been called for former Vice President Joe Biden.
The Associated Press declared the state a victory for the Democratic nominee Wednesday afternoon with 20,517 more votes than incumbent President Donald Trump, less than a one percent margin of victory.
The Trump campaign said there were regularities in the Wisconsin count and it would seek a recount.
Biden won Milwaukee County with 317,251 votes compared to Trump’s 134,355. Voter turnout in Milwaukee County nearly hit 84%, a massive jump from the 61% of voters who cast a ballot four years ago.
Dane County also saw a massive turnout for Biden. He won the state’s second largest county by over 180,000 votes. Biden got 260,157 votes compared to the president’s 78,789 votes.
President Trump won the state’s other late-breaking counties, including Brown and Kenosha. But he did not win them by enough to erase Biden’s leads in Milwaukee and Dane counties.
The unofficial count from the AP gives Biden 1,630,334 votes and President Trump 1,609,586 votes.
Wisconsin Democratic Chairman Ben Wikler said on Twitter Wednesday that voter turnout made the difference.
“Biden is now up in Wisconsin by roughly 20,600 votes. That number could wobble a bit, but there's no realistic path for Trump to pull ahead,” Wikler said. “Biden has won more votes than any [presidential] candidate in Wisconsin history.”
Richland County, as of early Wednesday, had not reported their votes. As it turned out, there were not enough votes in Richland County to erase Biden's lead in the state.
Wisconsin’s vote total won’t be final for a week or so. Local election managers will now canvass their votes, but the results are not expected to change much.
The state’s vote will not be official until the Wisconsin Election Commission certifies the vote. The deadline to do that is Dec. 1.