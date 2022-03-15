(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s business owners from across the state want to see state government do something big to help retain workers and attract new members to the state's workforce.
The latest edition of the Employer Survey from Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce shows that nearly 80% of employers in the state want a state-funded worker recruitment effort.
“We need policymakers to work with the business community to invest in a talent attraction campaign and improve our retention efforts so that we can highlight all of the family supporting career opportunities that exist within the state,” WMC President Kurt Bauer said.
Back in January, Bauer said businesses across Wisconsin had about 130,000 open jobs despite having nearly 90,000 people in the state on unemployment.
Bauer said in addition to a jobs-gap, there is a skills-gap, and in some places an education gap.
WMC’s survey shows 70% of employers in favor of requiring career counselors in high schools. The survey also revealed that nearly 90% of businesses support increased K-12 education funding specifically aimed at expanding STEM, industrial arts and technical training.
But Bauer told The Center Square that the state needs to reach out to more than just young people already in Wisconsin.
“Wisconsin is already a destination state, just not a well-known one. I’ve said for years that we are the best-kept secret in the Midwest,” Bauer explained. “Wisconsin has ample outdoor recreation opportunities, the best local communities in the country and expanding economic opportunity. As birth rates slow and our population ages, we need to actively tell people how great Wisconsin is so they understand what we already know: Wisconsin is a great place to live, work and raise a family.”
As for the rest of the January Employer Survey questions, businesses in Wisconsin are soundly against most of President Biden’s proposals.
“Eight in 10 businesses oppose the Biden Administration’s plan to extend the COVID-19-era Child Tax Credit and 84 percent of employers said they do not support President Biden’s Build Back Better Plan,” the survey said. “In addition, nearly 90 percent of businesses surveyed, oppose President Biden’s policies that have reduced domestic energy production like canceling the Keystone XL pipeline and rescinding permits to drill on federal land.”