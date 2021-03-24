(The Center Square) – One suggestion for how Wisconsin can spend the $5 billion it is receiving from the federal government. Give it to the people.
The Institute for Reforming Government is suggesting that Gov. Tony Evers use the money from the latest federal spending package to send checks to taxpayers in Wisconsin.
"Gov. Evers and local governments should return the federal money to the hard-working taxpayers of Wisconsin – they know best how to spend it,” C.J. Szafir, president of the IRG said Wednesday.
Wisconsin is set to receive $3.7 billion in American Rescue Plan money, plus $1.4 billion for schools in the state. Cities and counties in Wisconsin will receive $2.3 billion. That is in addition to the nearly $6 billion the state received last year.
Szafir said Wisconsin doesn’t need the money. He’s quick to point out the state’s finances are in good shape.
“Wisconsin’s fiscal picture heading into the next biennial state budget is far better than projected by the Evers Administration back in November. According to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau, the State will begin the 2021-2023 budget with a balance of $1.8 billion and a rainy-day fund balance exceeding $800 million,” the IRG said.
Szafir said Gov. Evers could use the $5.7 billion to write everyone in the state a $1,000 check, or send $2,600 checks to people making under $75,000 a year.
“Wisconsin families and small businesses are hurting and need the economic boost more than our government does,” Szafir explained. “Gov. Evers should issue these much-needed checks to Wisconsin families.”
Gov. Evers has not yet said how he intends to spend the state’s stimulus money.