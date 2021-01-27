(The Center Square) - The Legislative Fiscal Bureau on Tuesday released its latest revenue projection.
Even with $1 billion extra for Wisconsin’s next state budget, there are worries about too much spending.
LFB said Wisconsin will collect more than $1 billion more than Gov. Tony Evers’ administration predicted in the final year of the current state budget, and in the two years of the next state budget.
“Our analysis indicates that for the three-year period, aggregate general fund tax collections will be $1.1 billion higher than those of the November 20 report ($437.4 million in 2020-21, $265.6 million in 2021-22, and $452.9 million in 2022-23).,” the report states.
LFB also predicts Wisconsin’s rainy day fund will increase by $232 million, which will bring the balance up to nearly $1 billion.
Republican lawmakers in Madison are cheering the news as an affirmation that their fiscal policy for the past several years is paying off.
“Thanks to nearly a decade of Republican reforms and a responsible budget passed by Legislative Republicans, we’re in a much better spot than anticipated a few months ago,” Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, said Tuesday.
““Despite the Covid-19 pandemic and government-mandated shut downs, the State of Wisconsin is currently in a strong fiscal position. We generated more revenue than projected at this time last year, even during a pandemic,” Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, added.
Born and Marklein will write the next state budget as co-chairs of the powerful Joint Finance Committee.
Both say that budget, which will be voted on this year, will not include a spending spree.
“It is imperative that the next state budget ensures we spend within our means while also funding our priorities, something Wisconsin businesses and families have to do every single day,” Born said.
Gov. Tony Evers has told his state agencies to hold the line in their requests for the next state budget. But he’s also talked about expanding Medicaid, spending more on roads as well as the University of Wisconsin System and public schools in the state. To that point, the Department of Public Instruction has requested $1.5 billion more for the next budget.
Gov Evers didn’t comment on Tuesday's LFB report.
CJ Szafir, president at the Institute for Reforming Government, said the LFB report is good news. But it is not a $1 billion blank check.
“The recent fiscal numbers reinforce the notion that lawmakers need to live within their means and budget responsibly this year. If anything, we should have a conversation about targeted tax relief for small business owners and employees to get the state working again,” Szafir told The Center Square. “Unfortunately the shadow of the last Evers' budget looms large when he proposed over $1 billion in tax increases.”
Szafir said more taxes and regulations are likely coming from President Joe Biden’s administration, so a double whammy from the state of Wisconsin could be devastating.
“The fiscal numbers show that Wisconsin cannot afford to soak businesses with job killing tax increases,” Szafir added. “State policymakers must adopt a pro-growth agenda to counter the problems that will come from Washington D.C..”