(The Center Square) – Nearly 1 million people in Wisconsin have gotten their coronavirus booster.
The state’s Department of Health Services reported its booster dose count for the first time Tuesday. DHS said 915,428 people have gotten an extra dose of the Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson shot.
The Pfizer shot is the most popular, followed by the Moderna shot. Far behind those two comes the Johnson & Johnson shot.
DHS said doctors and nurses were averaging about 20,000 booster shots per-day as of Monday.
Overall, approximately 750,000 people in the state, about 58% of Wisconsin's total population, have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
While more people are getting their booster, some people in Wisconsin will continue to have to wear their face masks.
Dane County on Tuesday said it will not be ending its mask order at the end of the month after all.
“We had hoped to not issue any more face covering orders but in the last three weeks, our rate of disease in the community has nearly doubled, the rate among children is at an all-time high and in other parts of the state, cases are even higher,” Public Health Madison and Dane County director Janel Heinrich said. “With the holiday travel season upon us, this Order provides more time for those who are newly eligible to get their first and second doses and for more adults to get booster doses.”
The new mask order runs through Christmas and New Year’s, and is set to expire on January 3rd.
The new order is a little less strict. Heinrich says people can take their masks off inside, but only if everyone is vaccinated.