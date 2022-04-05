(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s bird flu outbreak is growing.
The state’s Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection on Monday said highly pathogenic avian influenza was found in a flock of backyard chickens in Rock County.
DATCP did not specify which community in Rock County saw the flock test positive, but regulators say they killed all 22 chickens in the flock.
It is the second domestic flock in Wisconsin to test positive for the bird flu.
DATCP killed more than 2.7 million chickens at a commercial farm in Jefferson County back in March because of a bird flu outbreak there.
The state’s Department of Natural Resources announced last week that several wild birds in several Wisconsin Counties, including Milwaukee and Dane counties, also tested positive for the bird flu.
“HPAI viruses are a form of avian influenza that has been found to be highly contagious and often fatal to domestic poultry,” DATCP said in its latest statement about the bird flu. “It can be spread by contact with infected birds, equipment, or clothing worn by those working with the animals.”
The state continues to say there have not been any human cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza.
“According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, HPAI does not present an immediate public health concern,” DATCP said. “HPAI also does not pose a food safety risk. Properly handling and cooking poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165˚F kills the virus.”
Wisconsin is not alone in dealing with bird flu cases. Indiana, Iowa, and Minnesota are all also dealing with outbreaks in their states.